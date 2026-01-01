Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Teeth
3.6
Kinoafisha Films Teeth
3.6

Teeth

, 1924
Teeth
USA / Drama, Western / 18+
Poster of Teeth
3.6

Synopsis

Dan Angus, train baggage master, mistreats two dogs in his care, throwing the small one off while the big one attacks him. Dan is fired and gets off at a small town, steals from the postmaster and kills him. Dave, a prospector, fi...

Cast

Tom Mix
Lucy Fox
George Bancroft
George Bancroft
Edward Peil Sr.
Lucien Littlefield
Tony the Horse
Director John G. Blystone
Writer Clinton Stagg, Virginia Hudson Brightman, Donald W. Lee
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 60 minutes
Production year 1924
World premiere 2 November 1924
Release date
2 November 1924 USA
Production Fox Film Corporation
Also known as
Teeth, Colmilhos, Tom, Tony og Tiger gennem Ild og Vand, Tom, Tony und Tiger, Toms Tiger, 腕鳴り肉躍る

Film rating

3.6
Rate 10 votes
3.6 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Litvyak
Litvyak
2026, Russia, Action, Drama, History, War
The Drama
The Drama
2026, USA, Romantic, Comedy, Drama
Angels of War
Angels of War
2026, Russia, Drama, History, War
Zhdun 2
Zhdun 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Kommersant
Kommersant
2026, Russia, Drama, Adaptation
Gruzovichki
Gruzovichki
2026, Russia, Animation
Sem vyorst do rassveta
Sem vyorst do rassveta
2025, Russia, Drama, War, History
Priklyucheniya zhyoltogo chemodanchika
Priklyucheniya zhyoltogo chemodanchika
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy, Adventure, Fantasy
Undertone
Undertone
2025, Canada / USA, Horror, Sci-Fi, Thriller
Your Heart Will Be Broken
Your Heart Will Be Broken
2026, Russia, Romantic
Grace
Grace
2025, Italy, Drama
Beast
Beast
2026, USA / Australia, Action, Drama, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more