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3.6
Kinoafisha
Films
Teeth
3.6
Teeth
, 1924
Teeth
USA / Drama, Western / 18+
About
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Posters
3.6
Synopsis
Dan Angus, train baggage master, mistreats two dogs in his care, throwing the small one off while the big one attacks him. Dan is fired and gets off at a small town, steals from the postmaster and kills him. Dave, a prospector, fi...
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Cast
Tom Mix
Lucy Fox
George Bancroft
Edward Peil Sr.
Lucien Littlefield
Tony the Horse
Director
John G. Blystone
Writer
Clinton Stagg
,
Virginia Hudson Brightman
,
Donald W. Lee
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
60 minutes
Production year
1924
World premiere
2 November 1924
Release date
2 November 1924
USA
Production
Fox Film Corporation
Also known as
Teeth, Colmilhos, Tom, Tony og Tiger gennem Ild og Vand, Tom, Tony und Tiger, Toms Tiger, 腕鳴り肉躍る
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Film rating
3.6
Rate
10
votes
3.6
IMDb
Showtimes
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