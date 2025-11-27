Lilla, a forty-something couples therapist devoted to her family, is blindsided when her husband suddenly leaves her for a younger nail technician. Struggling with heartbreak, Lilla finds herself being pushed by her headstrong daughter, Zsófi, and her no-nonsense mother, Vilma, to snap out of her depression and start dating again. In a bid to lift her spirits, Vilma introduces Lilla to a charming journalist — but things take an unexpected turn when Zsófi discovers a potential match of her own for her mother.