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Poster of Passionate Women
6.4
Passionate Women - szenvedélyes nők (12e) - #1 előzetes // új magyar romantikus vígjáték a futni mentem alkotóitól
Kinoafisha Films Passionate Women
6.4

Passionate Women

, 2025
Szenvedélyes nök
Hungary / Comedy / 18+
Trailers
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Poster of Passionate Women
6.4
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Passionate Women - szenvedélyes nők (12e) - #1 előzetes // új magyar romantikus vígjáték a futni mentem alkotóitól
Passionate Women  szenvedélyes nők (12e) - #1 előzetes // új magyar romantikus vígjáték a futni mentem alkotóitól

Synopsis

Lilla, a forty-something couples therapist devoted to her family, is blindsided when her husband suddenly leaves her for a younger nail technician. Struggling with heartbreak, Lilla finds herself being pushed by her headstrong daughter, Zsófi, and her no-nonsense mother, Vilma, to snap out of her depression and start dating again. In a bid to lift her spirits, Vilma introduces Lilla to a charming journalist — but things take an unexpected turn when Zsófi discovers a potential match of her own for her mother.

Cast

Juli Básti
Mónika Balsai
Tamás Lengyel
Peter Scherer
Sára Gellért
Máté Mészáros
Director Gábor Herendi
Writer Jiří Vejdělek, Réka Divinyi
Composer Róbert Hrutka
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Hungary
Runtime 1 hour 57 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 27 November 2025
Release date
27 November 2025 Hungary
Worldwide Gross $1,909,201
Production Vertigo Média Kft.
Also known as
Szenvedélyes nök, Passionate Women, Szenvedélyes nők, Vášnivé ženy

Film rating

6.4
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6.4 IMDb
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Best Films of 2025  Best Comedies 

Film Trailers

All trailers
Passionate Women - szenvedélyes nők (12e) - #1 előzetes // új magyar romantikus vígjáték a futni mentem alkotóitól
Passionate Women Szenvedélyes nők (12e) - #1 előzetes // új magyar romantikus vígjáték a futni mentem alkotóitól
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