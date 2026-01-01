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Life Could Be a Dream
Life Could Be a Dream
, 2026
Life Could Be a Dream
Australia / Drama
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Life Could Be a Dream
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Synopsis
Sarah, 40, and her teenage son Otis flee toward freedom, confronting threats and Sarah's beliefs about rescue. In a mansion she's selling, she envisions a new future. A mother models strength while learning to let go and begin again.
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Cast
Maeve Dermody
Alexander England
Sonny McGee
Noam Sen-Gupta
Septimus Caton
Director
Jasmin Tarasin
Writer
Courtney Collins
Composer
Dan Luscombe
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Australia
Production year
2026
Budget
1,000,000 AUD
Production
Pure Pictures I
Also known as
Life Could Be a Dream
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