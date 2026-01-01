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Poster of Life Could Be a Dream
Life Could Be a Dream - trailer
Kinoafisha Films Life Could Be a Dream

Life Could Be a Dream

, 2026
Life Could Be a Dream
Australia / Drama
Trailers
Poster of Life Could Be a Dream
Life Could Be a Dream - trailer
Life Could Be a Dream  trailer

Synopsis

Sarah, 40, and her teenage son Otis flee toward freedom, confronting threats and Sarah's beliefs about rescue. In a mansion she's selling, she envisions a new future. A mother models strength while learning to let go and begin again.

Cast

Maeve Dermody
Maeve Dermody
Alexander England
Alexander England
Sonny McGee
Noam Sen-Gupta
Septimus Caton
Director Jasmin Tarasin
Writer Courtney Collins
Composer Dan Luscombe
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Australia
Production year 2026
Budget 1,000,000 AUD
Production Pure Pictures I
Also known as
Life Could Be a Dream

Film rating

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Film Trailers

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Life Could Be a Dream - trailer
Life Could Be a Dream Trailer
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