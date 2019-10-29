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Poster of Ciao UFO
7.2
Kinoafisha Films Ciao UFO
7.2

Ciao UFO

, 2019
Ciao UFO
Hong Kong / Comedy, Drama, Sci-Fi / 18+
Poster of Ciao UFO
7.2

Synopsis

Wah Fu Estate in Aberdeen, 1980s: One night, residents turned their heads to the sky and saw a giant UFO hovering above them for five minutes. No one else could prove or explain the odd ...

Cast

Tien You Chui
You-Nam Wong
Charlene Choi
Michelle Wai
Rachel Leung
Michael Ning
Director Patrick Leung
Writer Amy Chin, Ho-Yan Kong
Composer Chin-Hung Tsui
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Hong Kong
Runtime 2 hours 2 minutes
Production year 2019
World premiere 29 October 2019
Release date
19 March 2026 Hong Kong IIA
24 April 2026 Taiwan
Worldwide Gross $863,958
Also known as
Ciao UFO, 再見UFO

Film rating

7.2
Rate 10 votes
7.2 IMDb
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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