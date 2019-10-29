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7.2
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Ciao UFO
7.2
Ciao UFO
, 2019
Ciao UFO
Hong Kong / Comedy, Drama, Sci-Fi / 18+
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7.2
Synopsis
Wah Fu Estate in Aberdeen, 1980s: One night, residents turned their heads to the sky and saw a giant UFO hovering above them for five minutes. No one else could prove or explain the odd ...
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Cast
Tien You Chui
You-Nam Wong
Charlene Choi
Michelle Wai
Rachel Leung
Michael Ning
Director
Patrick Leung
Writer
Amy Chin
,
Ho-Yan Kong
Composer
Chin-Hung Tsui
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Hong Kong
Runtime
2 hours 2 minutes
Production year
2019
World premiere
29 October 2019
Release date
19 March 2026
Hong Kong
IIA
24 April 2026
Taiwan
Worldwide Gross
$863,958
Also known as
Ciao UFO, 再見UFO
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Film rating
7.2
Rate
10
votes
7.2
IMDb
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Best Comedies
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