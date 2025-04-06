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Chronicle
7.9
Chronicle
, 2025
Letopis
Slovakia, Czechia / Documentary / 18+
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Chronicle
trailer | chronicle | martin kollar
trailer | chronicle | martin kollar
Synopsis
A country awakens from a deep winter sleep. An incomprehensible and absurd world slowly unfolds before the camera, imbued with strangeness, even though we are familiar with its sounds, rhythms and colours.
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Director
Martin Kollár
Writer
Martin Kollár
,
Mária Rumanová
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Slovakia / Czechia
Runtime
1 hour 10 minutes
Production year
2025
World premiere
6 April 2025
Release date
5 February 2026
Czechia
18 September 2025
Slovakia
Production
Punkchart films, Somatic Films, 71km
Also known as
Letopis
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Film rating
7.9
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10
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7.9
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Chronicle
Trailer | chronicle | martin kollar
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