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Poster of Chronicle
7.9
Chronicle - trailer | chronicle | martin kollar
Kinoafisha Films Chronicle
7.9

Chronicle

, 2025
Letopis
Slovakia, Czechia / Documentary / 18+
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Poster of Chronicle
7.9
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Chronicle - trailer | chronicle | martin kollar
Chronicle  trailer | chronicle | martin kollar

Synopsis

A country awakens from a deep winter sleep. An incomprehensible and absurd world slowly unfolds before the camera, imbued with strangeness, even though we are familiar with its sounds, rhythms and colours.
Director Martin Kollár
Writer Martin Kollár, Mária Rumanová
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Slovakia / Czechia
Runtime 1 hour 10 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 6 April 2025
Release date
5 February 2026 Czechia
18 September 2025 Slovakia
Production Punkchart films, Somatic Films, 71km
Also known as
Letopis

Film rating

7.9
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7.9 IMDb
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Film Trailers

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Chronicle - trailer | chronicle | martin kollar
Chronicle Trailer | chronicle | martin kollar
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