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Poster of Soul at Peace
6.0
Kinoafisha Films Soul at Peace
6.0

Soul at Peace

, 2009
Pokoj v dusi
Slovakia / Drama / 18+
Poster of Soul at Peace
6.0

Synopsis

Set against the majestic mountains of central Slovakia, first time director Vladimir Balko explores the difficulties and challenges one former inmate must face upon his release from prison. Tono has just been released after a five-year stint in prison for lumber theft. Although attempting to stay on the straight and narrow, Tono is faced with many obstacles including building a relationship with his son, saving his now fragile marriage, and avoiding the tempting lure of his previous life of crime. A story of friendship and betrayal, SOUL AT PEACE was an official selection at the prestigious Karlovy Vary International Film Festival.

Cast

Attila Mokos
Roman Luknár
Helena Krajciová
Robert Więckiewicz
Jan Vondrácek
Jevgenij Libeznuk
Director Vladimír Balko
Writer Jirí Krizan, Jana Skorepová
Composer Michal Lorenc
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Slovakia
Runtime 1 hour 38 minutes
Production year 2009
World premiere 29 January 2009
Release date
16 July 2009 Czechia 12
29 January 2009 Slovakia
Worldwide Gross $545,144
Production Forza, Slovenská Televízia, Forza Production House
Also known as
Pokoj v dusi, Soul at Peace, Pokoj v duši, Spokój w duszy

Film rating

6.0
Rate 10 votes
6 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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