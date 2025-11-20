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Poster of The Moon is a Father of Mine
7.4
Kinoafisha Films The Moon is a Father of Mine
7.4

The Moon is a Father of Mine

, 2025
The Moon is a Father of Mine
Luxembourg, Turkey, Georgia, Germany, Czechia, Bulgaria / Drama / 18+
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Poster of The Moon is a Father of Mine
7.4
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Synopsis

Twelve-year-old Toma is expelled from school after being relentlessly tormented by his classmates. His estranged father, Nemo, who disappeared when the boy was just two years old, invites him to their ancestral village. The locals do not embrace Nemo's unwelcome return. But he doesn't fear anyone and is determined to pass on the ancient tradition of deer hunting to his son. This fateful weekend Toma learns survival, independence, and the dark secrets of his father's past.

Cast

Giorgi Gigauri
Givi Chuguashvili
Kira Andronikashvili
Mariam Chagunava
ოთარ მიქელაძე
Otar Mikeladze-Matsaberidze
Director George Ovashvili
Writer Roelof Jan Minneboo, George Ovashvili, Simona Nobile
Composer Josef Bardanashvili, Jakub Kudlác
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Luxembourg / Turkey / Georgia / Germany / Czechia / Bulgaria
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 20 November 2025
Budget €1,300,000
Production 42film, Axman Productions, Joli Rideau Media
Also known as
The Moon is a Father of Mine, Kuu, minu isa

Film rating

7.4
Rate 10 votes
7.4 IMDb
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