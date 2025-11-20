Luxembourg, Turkey, Georgia, Germany, Czechia, Bulgaria / Drama / 18+
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7.4
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Synopsis
Twelve-year-old Toma is expelled from school after being relentlessly tormented by his classmates. His estranged father, Nemo, who disappeared when the boy was just two years old, invites him to their ancestral village. The locals do not embrace Nemo's unwelcome return. But he doesn't fear anyone and is determined to pass on the ancient tradition of deer hunting to his son. This fateful weekend Toma learns survival, independence, and the dark secrets of his father's past.