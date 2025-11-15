Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Kinoafisha
Films
Paikar
Paikar
, 2025
Paikar
Netherlands, Afghanistan / Documentary / 18+
Going
0
Not going
0
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
Going
0
Not going
0
Synopsis
An Iranian expat journeys back to his homeland, where he must face his domineering father and grapple with complex emotions about family ties, cultural identity, and his place in the world.
Expand
Director
Dawood Hilmandi
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Netherlands / Afghanistan
Runtime
1 hour 37 minutes
Production year
2025
World premiere
15 November 2025
Film rating
0.0
Rate
0
vote
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Now Playing
New Releases
Project Hail Mary
2026, USA, Sci-Fi, Thriller, Drama, Comedy, Adventure
The Drama
2026, USA, Romantic, Comedy, Drama
Angels of War
2026, Russia, Drama, History, War
Kommersant
2026, Russia, Drama, Adaptation
Priklyucheniya zhyoltogo chemodanchika
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy, Adventure, Fantasy
Your Heart Will Be Broken
2026, Russia, Romantic
Roditelskiy dom
2025, Belarus / Russia, Comedy, Family
Moya sobaka - kosmonavt
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure, Comedy, Children's
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Domovyonok Kuzya 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family, Fantasy, Children's
Super Mario Galaxy
2026, Japan / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Family, Fantasy, Adaptation, Horror
Chernyy dvor v kino
2026, Kazakhstan / Kyrgyzstan, Crime, Drama
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree