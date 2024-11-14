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6.9
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Wildboy: Ten Years of Adventure Therapy
6.9
Wildboy: Ten Years of Adventure Therapy
, 2024
Wildboy: Ten Years of Adventure Therapy
New Zealand / Documentary / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
6.9
Synopsis
The film follows Brando, a young man with ADHD, as he embarks on extraordinary adventures to escape societal norms and find purpose.
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Cast
Brando Yelavich
Brando
Director
Tobias Schmutzler
Composer
Amadeus Indetzki
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
New Zealand
Runtime
1 hour 31 minutes
Production year
2024
World premiere
14 November 2024
Release date
14 November 2024
Canada
27 November 2025
Denmark
Worldwide Gross
$1,932
Production
FilmCrew Media
Also known as
Wildboy: Ten Years of Adventure Therapy
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Film rating
6.9
Rate
10
votes
6.9
IMDb
Updated 26 April 2026
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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