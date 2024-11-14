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Poster of Wildboy: Ten Years of Adventure Therapy
6.9
Kinoafisha Films Wildboy: Ten Years of Adventure Therapy
6.9

Wildboy: Ten Years of Adventure Therapy

, 2024
Wildboy: Ten Years of Adventure Therapy
New Zealand / Documentary / 18+
Poster of Wildboy: Ten Years of Adventure Therapy
6.9

Synopsis

The film follows Brando, a young man with ADHD, as he embarks on extraordinary adventures to escape societal norms and find purpose.

Cast

Brando Yelavich
Brando
Director Tobias Schmutzler
Composer Amadeus Indetzki
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country New Zealand
Runtime 1 hour 31 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 14 November 2024
Release date
14 November 2024 Canada
27 November 2025 Denmark
Worldwide Gross $1,932
Production FilmCrew Media
Also known as
Wildboy: Ten Years of Adventure Therapy

Film rating

6.9
Rate 10 votes
6.9 IMDb
Updated 26 April 2026
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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