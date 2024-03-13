In Zenica, a giant steel factory belches toxic gasses into the air day and night, making the city one of the world’s most polluted, and people are dying. Samir Lemes and citizen activists from Eko Forum fight an uneven fight for change against the reckless corporation, the local politicians who focus on jobs, investments, and re-elections, and the EU who co-funds the corporation without enforcing laws and international standards. Instead, they name Zenica ‘A Green City Project’, building bicycle lanes in a city where breathing is a health hazard. A film about financial cynicism, political pragmatisk and greenwashing, in which West European countries play a surprisingly big role.
Cast
Zlatan Alibegović
Alma Alić
Igda Lemeš
Samir Lemeš
Edita Šišić
Zlatan Alibegovic
DirectorZlatko Pranjić, Nanna Frank Møller
WriterNanna Frank Møller, Nanna Frank Møller, Zlatko Pranjic