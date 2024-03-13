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Poster of The Sky Above Zenica
6.9
The Sky Above Zenica - trailer
Kinoafisha Films The Sky Above Zenica
6.9

The Sky Above Zenica

, 2024
The Sky Above Zenica
Bosnia and Herzegovina, Denmark, Czechia / Documentary / 18+
Trailers
Poster of The Sky Above Zenica
6.9
The Sky Above Zenica - trailer
The Sky Above Zenica  trailer

Synopsis

In Zenica, a giant steel factory belches toxic gasses into the air day and night, making the city one of the world’s most polluted, and people are dying. Samir Lemes and citizen activists from Eko Forum fight an uneven fight for change against the reckless corporation, the local politicians who focus on jobs, investments, and re-elections, and the EU who co-funds the corporation without enforcing laws and international standards. Instead, they name Zenica ‘A Green City Project’, building bicycle lanes in a city where breathing is a health hazard. A film about financial cynicism, political pragmatisk and greenwashing, in which West European countries play a surprisingly big role.

Cast

Zlatan Alibegović
Alma Alić
Igda Lemeš
Samir Lemeš
Edita Šišić
Zlatan Alibegovic
Director Zlatko Pranjić, Nanna Frank Møller
Writer Nanna Frank Møller, Nanna Frank Møller, Zlatko Pranjic
Composer George Vjestica, Dan Donovan
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Bosnia and Herzegovina / Denmark / Czechia
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 13 March 2024
Release date
13 March 2024 Spain 12
Budget €598
Production Magic Hour Films
Also known as
The Sky Above Zenica, Himlen over Zenica, Niebo nad Zenicą

Film rating

6.9
Rate 10 votes
6.9 IMDb

Film Trailers

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The Sky Above Zenica - trailer
The Sky Above Zenica Trailer
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