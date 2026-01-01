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Poster of Shera
Kinoafisha Films Shera

Shera

, 2026
Shera
Action
Poster of Shera

Synopsis

Shera returns to Punjab to marry Sahiba, but his homecoming turns violent as family secrets ignite a bitter power struggle.

Cast

Parmish Verma
Sonal Chauhan
Yograj Singh
Manav Vij
Hashneen Chauhan
Writer Savio Sandhu
Cast and Crew

Film details

Production year 2026
Also known as
Shera

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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