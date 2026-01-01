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7.6
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Penny Lane
7.6
Penny Lane
, 2025
Penny Lane Is Dead
Australia / Horror / 18+
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Synopsis
A sweltering beach house party in 1986 turns savage when a spiked cupcake, a jealous cousin, and a gang of violent men crash the scene.
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Cast
Sophia Wright-Mendelsohn
Alexandra Jensen
Steve Le Marquand
Fletcher Humphrys
Ben O'Toole
Bailey Spalding
Director
Mia Kate Russell
Writer
Mia Kate Russell
Composer
Chiara Costanza
,
Pascal Babare
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Australia
Runtime
1 hour 30 minutes
Production year
2025
World premiere
14 May 2026
Production
Sanctuary Pictures, Buffalo Media
Also known as
Penny Lane Is Dead, Penny Lane
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Film rating
7.6
Rate
10
votes
7.6
IMDb
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Best Films of 2025
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