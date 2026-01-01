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Poster of Penny Lane
7.6
Kinoafisha Films Penny Lane
7.6

Penny Lane

, 2025
Penny Lane Is Dead
Australia / Horror / 18+
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Poster of Penny Lane
7.6
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Synopsis

A sweltering beach house party in 1986 turns savage when a spiked cupcake, a jealous cousin, and a gang of violent men crash the scene.

Cast

Sophia Wright-Mendelsohn
Alexandra Jensen
Alexandra Jensen
Steve Le Marquand
Fletcher Humphrys
Ben O'Toole
Ben O'Toole
Bailey Spalding
Director Mia Kate Russell
Writer Mia Kate Russell
Composer Chiara Costanza, Pascal Babare
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Australia
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 14 May 2026
Production Sanctuary Pictures, Buffalo Media
Also known as
Penny Lane Is Dead, Penny Lane

Film rating

7.6
Rate 10 votes
7.6 IMDb
Place in the rating
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