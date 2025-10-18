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Poster of 8000: An Art Odyssey
Kinoafisha Films 8000: An Art Odyssey

8000: An Art Odyssey

, 2025
Anssi Kasitonnin maailma
Finland / Documentary / 18+
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Poster of 8000: An Art Odyssey
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Synopsis

8000: An Art Odyssey (Anssi Kasitonnin maailma) is a documentary about the Finnish Ars Fennica awarded artist Anssi 8000. Anssi does everything his own way, and preferably with his own hands. The films follows Anssi as he prepares for the biggest exhibition of his life at Kunsthalle Helsinki, films a French short film with dreams of an Oscar award and develops a skate toy with a company based in Hong Kong. It is a warm and humorous story about passion, creativity – and how sometimes, doing things the wrong way is the right way.

Cast

Tomi Sinisalo
Maria Heinonen
Pentti Heinonen
Director Sami Sänpäkkilä
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Finland
Runtime 1 hour 13 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 18 October 2025

Film rating

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