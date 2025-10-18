8000: An Art Odyssey (Anssi Kasitonnin maailma) is a documentary about the Finnish Ars Fennica awarded artist Anssi 8000. Anssi does everything his own way, and preferably with his own hands. The films follows Anssi as he prepares for the biggest exhibition of his life at Kunsthalle Helsinki, films a French short film with dreams of an Oscar award and develops a skate toy with a company based in Hong Kong. It is a warm and humorous story about passion, creativity – and how sometimes, doing things the wrong way is the right way.