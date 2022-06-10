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Poster of Employee of the Month
5.7
Employee of the Month - official trailer
Kinoafisha Films Employee of the Month
5.7

Employee of the Month

, 2022
L'employée du mois
Belgium / Comedy, Crime / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Employee of the Month
5.7
Employee of the Month - official trailer
Employee of the Month  official trailer

Synopsis

What does a lifetime of service get you? That's what Inès (Jasmina Douieb) wants to find out. As the long-time office manager for EcoCleanPro Cleaning Supplies, she's the only woman on staff in this very sexist office. She does whatever it takes to keep things running – even if it means replacing toilet paper her male coworkers can't seem to do themselves. After the regional manager's visit reveals abysmal numbers in gender pay equity at EcoCleanPro, Inès wants her dedication to pay off with a raise. Unfortunately, her request is rejected by her incompetent boss Patrick (Peter Van den Begin) and, fueled by the unfairness and under the watchful eye of Melody (Laetitia Mampaka), the new intern, Inès redoubles her efforts for compensation. When her history with Patrick rears its ugly head and leads to an accident, all hell breaks loose, and the two women must combine troubleshooting skills for possibly the biggest mess of their lives.

Cast

Peter Van den Begin
Peter Van den Begin
Laurence Bibot
Philippe Résimont
Thomas Quagliara
Thomas Quagliara
Ingrid Heiderscheidt
Philippe Grand'Henry
Philippe Grand'Henry
Director Véronique Jadin
Writer Véronique Jadin, Nina Vanspranghe
Composer Manuel Roland
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Belgium
Runtime 1 hour 18 minutes
Production year 2022
Online premiere 9 May 2023
World premiere 10 June 2022
Budget €335,000
Production Velvet Films
Also known as
L'employée du mois, Employee of the Month, A Funcionária do Mês, Munkahelyi baleset, Pracownica miesiąca, Как избавиться от босса

Film rating

5.7
Rate 10 votes
5.7 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 

Film Trailers

All trailers
Employee of the Month - official trailer
Employee of the Month Official trailer
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