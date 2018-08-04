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Poster of A Summer to Remember
6.4
Kinoafisha Films A Summer to Remember
6.4

A Summer to Remember

, 2018
A Summer to Remember
USA / Comedy, Family, Romantic / 18+
Poster of A Summer to Remember
6.4

Synopsis

ER doc Jessica loves her job, but not the hours. Meeting Trevor, a dashing surgeon, when they arrive in Fiji, Jessica also strikes up a friendship with Will, the charming co-owner of their resort. As Jessica notices how Trevor is a workaholic, she also sees that Will offers her tranquility, and she starts to wonder if this island paradise can give her the happiness – and love – she once knew.

Cast

Catherine Bell
Cameron Mathison
Paul O'Brien
Simone Annan
Jon Prasida
Kirk Torrance
Director Martin Wood
Writer Erinne Dobson, Sheryl J. Anderson
Composer Aldo Shllaku
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 22 minutes
Production year 2018
World premiere 4 August 2018
Production Cartel Pictures, Free Reign
Also known as
A Summer to Remember, Az álmok szigete, Coup de foudre sous les tropiques, El verano de mi vida, Leto za pamćenje, Ljeto za pamćenje, Nezaboravno ljeto, Spomin na poletje, Um Verão para Celebrar, Un'estate da ricordare, Незабравимо лято, Незабутнє літо, Незабываемое лето

Film rating

6.4
Rate 10 votes
6.4 IMDb
Place in the rating
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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