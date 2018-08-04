ER doc Jessica loves her job, but not the hours. Meeting Trevor, a dashing surgeon, when they arrive in Fiji, Jessica also strikes up a friendship with Will, the charming co-owner of their resort. As Jessica notices how Trevor is a workaholic, she also sees that Will offers her tranquility, and she starts to wonder if this island paradise can give her the happiness – and love – she once knew.
A Summer to Remember, Az álmok szigete, Coup de foudre sous les tropiques, El verano de mi vida, Leto za pamćenje, Ljeto za pamćenje, Nezaboravno ljeto, Spomin na poletje, Um Verão para Celebrar, Un'estate da ricordare, Незабравимо лято, Незабутнє літо, Незабываемое лето