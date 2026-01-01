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If You Want - Love, if You Want - Don't...
5.5
If You Want - Love, if You Want - Don't...
, 1988
Khotite - lyubite, khotite - net...
USSR / Drama / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
5.5
Synopsis
Katerina, a single mother of a fifteen years old daughter is looking for love. And finds it...
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Cast
Nijolė Oželytė-Vaitiekūnienė
Alexey Buldakov
Galina Makarova
Pavel Kormunin
Anatoli Stolbov
Yuri Stupakov
Director
Vladimir Kolos
Writer
Oleg Zhdan
,
Valentin Chernykh
Composer
Vladimir Kondrusevich
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
1 hour 17 minutes
Production year
1988
World premiere
1 May 1988
Release date
1 May 1988
USSR
Production
Belarusfilm
Also known as
Khotite - lyubite, khotite - net..., Хотите - любите, хотите - нет...
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Film rating
5.5
Rate
10
votes
5.5
IMDb
Showtimes
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