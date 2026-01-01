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Poster of If You Want - Love, if You Want - Don't...
5.5
Kinoafisha Films If You Want - Love, if You Want - Don't...
5.5

If You Want - Love, if You Want - Don't...

, 1988
Khotite - lyubite, khotite - net...
USSR / Drama / 18+
Poster of If You Want - Love, if You Want - Don't...
5.5

Synopsis

Katerina, a single mother of a fifteen years old daughter is looking for love. And finds it...

Cast

Nijolė Oželytė-Vaitiekūnienė
Alexey Buldakov
Alexey Buldakov
Galina Makarova
Pavel Kormunin
Anatoli Stolbov
Yuri Stupakov
Director Vladimir Kolos
Writer Oleg Zhdan, Valentin Chernykh
Composer Vladimir Kondrusevich
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 17 minutes
Production year 1988
World premiere 1 May 1988
Release date
1 May 1988 USSR
Production Belarusfilm
Also known as
Khotite - lyubite, khotite - net..., Хотите - любите, хотите - нет...

Film rating

5.5
Rate 10 votes
5.5 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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