Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of And So the Night Fell
Kinoafisha Films And So the Night Fell

And So the Night Fell

, 2025
Así chegou a noite
Spain / 18+
Going 0
Not going 0
Poster of And So the Night Fell
Going 0
Not going 0

Synopsis

A sculptor sets up his studio in a remote rural area on the Galician coast. He gradually isolates himself, cutting contact with friends and family. A former lover's visit prompts him to reflect on his isolation and need to flee again.

Cast

Denis Gómez
Denis Gómez
Miquel Insua
Violeta Gil
Director Ángel Santos
Writer Pablo García Canga, Ángel Santos
Composer Elba Fernández
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Spain
Runtime 2 hours 2 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 21 November 2025
Production Amateur Films, Corporación Radio e Televisión de Galicia (CRTVG), Deputación de Pontevedra
Also known as
Así chegou a noite, Así llegó la noche

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Project Hail Mary
Project Hail Mary
2026, USA, Sci-Fi, Thriller, Drama, Comedy, Adventure
The Drama
The Drama
2026, USA, Romantic, Comedy, Drama
Angels of War
Angels of War
2026, Russia, Drama, History, War
Kommersant
Kommersant
2026, Russia, Drama, Adaptation
Priklyucheniya zhyoltogo chemodanchika
Priklyucheniya zhyoltogo chemodanchika
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy, Adventure, Fantasy
Your Heart Will Be Broken
Your Heart Will Be Broken
2026, Russia, Romantic
Roditelskiy dom
Roditelskiy dom
2025, Belarus / Russia, Comedy, Family
Moya sobaka - kosmonavt
Moya sobaka - kosmonavt
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure, Comedy, Children's
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Domovyonok Kuzya 2
Domovyonok Kuzya 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family, Fantasy, Children's
Chernyy dvor v kino
Chernyy dvor v kino
2026, Kazakhstan / Kyrgyzstan, Crime, Drama
Super Mario Galaxy
Super Mario Galaxy
2026, Japan / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Family, Fantasy, Adaptation, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more