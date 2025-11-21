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And So the Night Fell
And So the Night Fell
, 2025
Así chegou a noite
Spain / 18+
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Synopsis
A sculptor sets up his studio in a remote rural area on the Galician coast. He gradually isolates himself, cutting contact with friends and family. A former lover's visit prompts him to reflect on his isolation and need to flee again.
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Cast
Denis Gómez
Miquel Insua
Violeta Gil
Director
Ángel Santos
Writer
Pablo García Canga
,
Ángel Santos
Composer
Elba Fernández
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Spain
Runtime
2 hours 2 minutes
Production year
2025
World premiere
21 November 2025
Production
Amateur Films, Corporación Radio e Televisión de Galicia (CRTVG), Deputación de Pontevedra
Also known as
Así chegou a noite, Así llegó la noche
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