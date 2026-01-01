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Eclipse Protocol: 3I/ATLAS Is Calling
Eclipse Protocol: 3I/ATLAS Is Calling
, 2026
Eclipse Protocol
Australia / Sci-Fi
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Synopsis
When a mysterious digital signal reawakens humanity's forgotten memories, a cyber-psychologist races to uncover its origin-only to discover that the network isn't invading the world, it's trying to remember what it means to be human.
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Cast
Patricia Neal
Michael Rennie
Sam Jaffe
Lock Martin
Director
John Tsambazis
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Australia
Runtime
1 hour 30 minutes
Production year
2026
Budget
$13,000,000
Production
Clapstick Pictures
Also known as
Eclipse Protocol, Eclipse Protocol: 3I/ATLAS Is Calling
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