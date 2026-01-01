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Poster of Eclipse Protocol: 3I/ATLAS Is Calling
Kinoafisha Films Eclipse Protocol: 3I/ATLAS Is Calling

Eclipse Protocol: 3I/ATLAS Is Calling

, 2026
Eclipse Protocol
Australia / Sci-Fi
Poster of Eclipse Protocol: 3I/ATLAS Is Calling

Synopsis

When a mysterious digital signal reawakens humanity's forgotten memories, a cyber-psychologist races to uncover its origin-only to discover that the network isn't invading the world, it's trying to remember what it means to be human.

Cast

Patricia Neal
Michael Rennie
Sam Jaffe
Lock Martin
Director John Tsambazis
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Australia
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2026
Budget $13,000,000
Production Clapstick Pictures
Also known as
Eclipse Protocol, Eclipse Protocol: 3I/ATLAS Is Calling

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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