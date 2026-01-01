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Kinoafisha Films Perfectos conocidos

Perfectos conocidos

, 2027
Perfectos conocidos
Spain / Comedy
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Cast

Juana Acosta
Juana Acosta
Ernesto Alterio
Ernesto Alterio
Elena Irureta
Miguel Rellán
Manuel Morón
Jorge Usón
Director Javier Fesser
Writer Juanjo Moscardó Rius, María Mínguez
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Spain
Production year 2027
World premiere 1 January 2027
Release date
1 January 2027 Spain
Production Telecinco Cinema
Also known as
Perfectos conocidos

Film rating

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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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