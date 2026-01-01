Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Kinoafisha
Films
Perfectos conocidos
Perfectos conocidos
, 2027
Perfectos conocidos
Spain / Comedy
Going
0
Not going
0
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Going
0
Not going
0
Cast
Juana Acosta
Ernesto Alterio
Elena Irureta
Miguel Rellán
Manuel Morón
Jorge Usón
Director
Javier Fesser
Writer
Juanjo Moscardó Rius
,
María Mínguez
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Spain
Production year
2027
World premiere
1 January 2027
Release date
1 January 2027
Spain
Production
Telecinco Cinema
Also known as
Perfectos conocidos
More
Film rating
0.0
Rate
0
vote
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Now Playing
New Releases
Project Hail Mary
2026, USA, Sci-Fi, Thriller, Drama, Comedy, Adventure
The Drama
2026, USA, Romantic, Comedy, Drama
Angels of War
2026, Russia, Drama, History, War
Kommersant
2026, Russia, Drama, Adaptation
Priklyucheniya zhyoltogo chemodanchika
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy, Adventure, Fantasy
Your Heart Will Be Broken
2026, Russia, Romantic
Roditelskiy dom
2025, Belarus / Russia, Comedy, Family
Moya sobaka - kosmonavt
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure, Comedy, Children's
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Domovyonok Kuzya 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family, Fantasy, Children's
Chernyy dvor v kino
2026, Kazakhstan / Kyrgyzstan, Crime, Drama
Super Mario Galaxy
2026, Japan / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Family, Fantasy, Adaptation, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree