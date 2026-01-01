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Poster of The Legend of Paul and Paula
6.8
The Legend of Paul and Paula - the legend of paul and paula (1973) original trailer [fhd]
Kinoafisha Films The Legend of Paul and Paula
6.8

The Legend of Paul and Paula

, 1973
Die Legende von Paul und Paula
Comedy, Drama, Romantic / 18+
Trailers
Poster of The Legend of Paul and Paula
6.8
The Legend of Paul and Paula - the legend of paul and paula (1973) original trailer [fhd]
The Legend of Paul and Paula  the legend of paul and paula (1973) original trailer [fhd]

Synopsis

Paul and Paula have had bad experiences with love: Paul is financially well off but has lost all affection for his wife, and Paula leads a troublesome life raising two children on her own. They meet and discover a strong passion for each other. Life seems like a dream when they're together - but their short flights from the burdens of reality are once and again interrupted by Paul's ties to family and career.

Cast

Angelica Domröse
Winfried Glatzeder
Fred Delmare
Hans Hardt-Hardtloff
Dietmar Richter-Reinick
Jürgen Frohriep
Director Heiner Carow
Writer Heiner Carow, Anne Pfeuffer, Ulrich Plenzdorf
Composer Peter Gotthardt
Cast and Crew

Film details

Runtime 1 hour 45 minutes
Production year 1973
World premiere 14 March 1973
Release date
14 March 1973 Germany 16
8 October 2005 USA
Production DEFA-Studio für Spielfilme, Künstlerische Arbeitsgruppe ''Berlin''
Also known as
Die Legende von Paul und Paula, The Legend of Paul and Paula, A Lenda de Paul e Paula, La légende de Paul et Paula, La leyenda de Paul y Paula, Legenda o Paulu i Pauli, Pál és Paula, Pauls un Paula, Легенда о Пауле и Пауле, パウルとパウラの伝説

Film rating

6.8
Rate 10 votes
6.8 IMDb
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Film Trailers

All trailers
The Legend of Paul and Paula - the legend of paul and paula (1973) original trailer [fhd]
The Legend of Paul and Paula The legend of paul and paula (1973) original trailer [fhd]
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