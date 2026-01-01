Paul and Paula have had bad experiences with love: Paul is financially well off but has lost all affection for his wife, and Paula leads a troublesome life raising two children on her own. They meet and discover a strong passion for each other. Life seems like a dream when they're together - but their short flights from the burdens of reality are once and again interrupted by Paul's ties to family and career.
ProductionDEFA-Studio für Spielfilme, Künstlerische Arbeitsgruppe ''Berlin''
Also known as
Die Legende von Paul und Paula, The Legend of Paul and Paula, A Lenda de Paul e Paula, La légende de Paul et Paula, La leyenda de Paul y Paula, Legenda o Paulu i Pauli, Pál és Paula, Pauls un Paula, Легенда о Пауле и Пауле, パウルとパウラの伝説