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Poster of Still Afloat
Kinoafisha Films Still Afloat

Still Afloat

, 2026
Dos días
Spain
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Poster of Still Afloat
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Synopsis

Osé Antonio, an elderly man losing his memory, defies his family's concerns to go fishing with friend Mingo. Their peaceful trip becomes an odyssey adrift at sea, facing danger while their family's stories reveal secrets and bonds.

Cast

Saturnino García
Melania Cruz
Ledicia Sola
Elena Seijo
Jesús Outes
Aurora Maestre
Director Gonzaga Manso
Writer Gonzaga Manso
Composer Alex Aller, Inur Ategi
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Spain
Production year 2026
World premiere 13 March 2026
Release date
22 May 2026 Spain
Production Películas Pendelton
Also known as
Dos días, Still Afloat

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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