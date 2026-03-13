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Still Afloat
Still Afloat
, 2026
Dos días
Spain
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Synopsis
Osé Antonio, an elderly man losing his memory, defies his family's concerns to go fishing with friend Mingo. Their peaceful trip becomes an odyssey adrift at sea, facing danger while their family's stories reveal secrets and bonds.
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Cast
Saturnino García
Melania Cruz
Ledicia Sola
Elena Seijo
Jesús Outes
Aurora Maestre
Director
Gonzaga Manso
Writer
Gonzaga Manso
Composer
Alex Aller
,
Inur Ategi
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Spain
Production year
2026
World premiere
13 March 2026
Release date
22 May 2026
Spain
Production
Películas Pendelton
Also known as
Dos días, Still Afloat
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