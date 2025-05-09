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Poster of Timpi Tampa
6.7
Kinoafisha Films Timpi Tampa
6.7

Timpi Tampa

, 2025
Timpi Tampa
Senegal, France / Comedy, Drama / 18+
Going 0
Not going 0
Poster of Timpi Tampa
6.7
Going 0
Not going 0

Synopsis

After his mother develops cancer from dépigmentation, Khalilou fights toxic beauty standards. Disguised as Leila, he enters the "Miss Students" pageant, where light skin reigns, to give dark-skinned girls a chance to shine.

Cast

Pape Aly Diop
Yacine Sow Dumon
Fatoumata Aidara Sarr
Jean Pierre Coly
Nouroudine Diallo
Awa Djiga Kane
Director Adama Bineta Sow
Writer Ramata-Toulaye Sy, Adama Bineta Sow
Composer Ismaël Lô
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Senegal / France
Runtime 1 hour 23 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 9 May 2025
Release date
9 May 2025 France
Budget 100,000 XOF
Production Canal+ International, Cinekap, Cinekap
Also known as
Timpi Tampa, Тимпи Тампа

Film rating

6.7
Rate 10 votes
6.7 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025  Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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