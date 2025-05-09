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Timpi Tampa
6.7
Timpi Tampa
, 2025
Timpi Tampa
Senegal, France / Comedy, Drama / 18+
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Synopsis
After his mother develops cancer from dépigmentation, Khalilou fights toxic beauty standards. Disguised as Leila, he enters the "Miss Students" pageant, where light skin reigns, to give dark-skinned girls a chance to shine.
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Cast
Pape Aly Diop
Yacine Sow Dumon
Fatoumata Aidara Sarr
Jean Pierre Coly
Nouroudine Diallo
Awa Djiga Kane
Director
Adama Bineta Sow
Writer
Ramata-Toulaye Sy
,
Adama Bineta Sow
Composer
Ismaël Lô
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Senegal / France
Runtime
1 hour 23 minutes
Production year
2025
World premiere
9 May 2025
Release date
9 May 2025
France
Budget
100,000 XOF
Production
Canal+ International, Cinekap, Cinekap
Also known as
Timpi Tampa, Тимпи Тампа
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Film rating
6.7
Rate
10
votes
6.7
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025
Best Comedies
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