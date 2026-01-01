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LOSS Based on the Planets - trailer
Kinoafisha Films LOSS Based on the Planets

LOSS Based on the Planets

, 2026
LOSS Based on the Planets
Netherlands / Drama, Music
Trailers
LOSS Based on the Planets - trailer
LOSS Based on the Planets  trailer

Synopsis

The tour begins in January 2026 with The Netherlands' National Youth Orchestra, followed by performances with London Symphony, Sydney Symphony, Bamberger Symphoniker, Hong Kong Philharmonic, and Orchestre Philharmonique Royal de L...

Cast

Emma Thompson
Emma Thompson
Greg Wise
Greg Wise
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Netherlands
Production year 2026
Production Symphonic Cinema
Also known as
LOSS Based on the Planets

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote

Film Trailers

All trailers
LOSS Based on the Planets - trailer
LOSS Based on the Planets Trailer
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