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LOSS Based on the Planets
LOSS Based on the Planets
, 2026
LOSS Based on the Planets
Netherlands / Drama, Music
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LOSS Based on the Planets
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Synopsis
The tour begins in January 2026 with The Netherlands' National Youth Orchestra, followed by performances with London Symphony, Sydney Symphony, Bamberger Symphoniker, Hong Kong Philharmonic, and Orchestre Philharmonique Royal de L...
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Cast
Emma Thompson
Greg Wise
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Netherlands
Production year
2026
Production
Symphonic Cinema
Also known as
LOSS Based on the Planets
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LOSS Based on the Planets
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