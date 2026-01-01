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Kinoafisha Films Diamond Made Man

Diamond Made Man

, 2026
Diamond Made Man
India / Action, Sci-Fi

Synopsis

A 15 Minute segment of the story from the middle of the film:Millions of years ago, many terrifying creatures lived on our Earth.Unexpectedly,these animals attack the modern world.Hero, Dr. Srihari MBBS,fighting them,piloting a Ro...

Cast

Sreehari
Vasudha
Sreehari Devi Mangala Puvvu
Director Geethai
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country India
Runtime 2 hours 32 minutes
Production year 2026
Budget $11,000,000
Production Sampreeth Productions
Also known as
Diamond Made Man

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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