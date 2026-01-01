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Diamond Made Man
Diamond Made Man
, 2026
Diamond Made Man
India / Action, Sci-Fi
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Synopsis
A 15 Minute segment of the story from the middle of the film:Millions of years ago, many terrifying creatures lived on our Earth.Unexpectedly,these animals attack the modern world.Hero, Dr. Srihari MBBS,fighting them,piloting a Ro...
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Cast
Sreehari
Vasudha
Sreehari Devi Mangala Puvvu
Director
Geethai
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
India
Runtime
2 hours 32 minutes
Production year
2026
Budget
$11,000,000
Production
Sampreeth Productions
Also known as
Diamond Made Man
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