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Poster of Ventricular
Kinoafisha Films Ventricular

Ventricular

, 2026
Ventricular
Australia / Action
Poster of Ventricular

Synopsis

Accident leaves husband brain dead and her failing son in need of an immediate heart transplant, a top tier cardiac surgeon must perform the ultimate sacrifice: harvesting the heart of the man she loves to save the child they crea...

Cast

Tina Currah
Akal Demir
Jason Deane
Tony Nicholas
Nikita Scott
Amit Singh
Writer Akal Demir
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Australia
Runtime 60 minutes
Production year 2026
Budget $1
Also known as
Ventricular

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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