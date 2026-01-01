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Ventricular
Ventricular
, 2026
Ventricular
Australia / Action
About
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Synopsis
Accident leaves husband brain dead and her failing son in need of an immediate heart transplant, a top tier cardiac surgeon must perform the ultimate sacrifice: harvesting the heart of the man she loves to save the child they crea...
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Cast
Tina Currah
Akal Demir
Jason Deane
Tony Nicholas
Nikita Scott
Amit Singh
Writer
Akal Demir
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Australia
Runtime
60 minutes
Production year
2026
Budget
$1
Also known as
Ventricular
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