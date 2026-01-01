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Kinoafisha Films Final Destination 7

Final Destination 7

, 2028
Final Destination 7
USA / Horror, Thriller
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Synopsis

The seventh installment in the Final Destination franchise. Plot TBA.
Director Michiel Blanchart
Writer Lori Evans Taylor, Jeffrey Reddick
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Production year 2028
World premiere 11 May 2028
Release date
11 May 2028 Germany
12 May 2028 Spain
12 May 2028 USA
Production New Line Cinema
Also known as
Final Destination 7, Oszukać przeznaczenie 7

Film rating

0.0
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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