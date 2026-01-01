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Poster of Journey into the Depth of the Student's Soul
7.9
Kinoafisha Films Journey into the Depth of the Student's Soul
7.9

Journey into the Depth of the Student's Soul

, 1939
Cesta do hlubin studákovy duse
Czechoslovakia / Comedy / 18+
Poster of Journey into the Depth of the Student's Soul
7.9

Synopsis

Small stories from a grammar school.

Cast

Jindrich Plachta
Jaroslav Marvan
Milos Nedbal
František Kreuzmann
Frantisek Vnoucek
Ferenc Futurista
Director Martin Frič
Writer Martin Frič, Jaroslav Zák, Jan Kaplan
Composer Roman Blahník
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Czechoslovakia
Runtime 1 hour 28 minutes
Production year 1939
World premiere 31 October 1939
Release date
31 October 1939 Czechoslovakia
Production Elektafilm
Also known as
Cesta do hlubin studákovy duse, Pot v globino študentove duše, Cesta do hlubin študákovy duše, Droga do głębi duszy studenckiej, Journey into the Depth of the Student's Soul, Put do studentove duše, Путь в глубины студенческой души

Film rating

7.9
Rate 10 votes
7.9 IMDb
Place in the rating
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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