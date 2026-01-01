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7.9
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Journey into the Depth of the Student's Soul
7.9
Journey into the Depth of the Student's Soul
, 1939
Cesta do hlubin studákovy duse
Czechoslovakia / Comedy / 18+
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7.9
Synopsis
Small stories from a grammar school.
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Cast
Jindrich Plachta
Jaroslav Marvan
Milos Nedbal
František Kreuzmann
Frantisek Vnoucek
Ferenc Futurista
Director
Martin Frič
Writer
Martin Frič
,
Jaroslav Zák
,
Jan Kaplan
Composer
Roman Blahník
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Czechoslovakia
Runtime
1 hour 28 minutes
Production year
1939
World premiere
31 October 1939
Release date
31 October 1939
Czechoslovakia
Production
Elektafilm
Also known as
Cesta do hlubin studákovy duse, Pot v globino študentove duše, Cesta do hlubin študákovy duše, Droga do głębi duszy studenckiej, Journey into the Depth of the Student's Soul, Put do studentove duše, Путь в глубины студенческой души
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Film rating
7.9
Rate
10
votes
7.9
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