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Poster of Death of death
5.1
Kinoafisha Films Death of death
5.1

Death of death

, 2025
Smrti smrt
Czechia / Documentary / 18+
Poster of Death of death
5.1

Synopsis

Death as non-existence, non-being, or the absence of life has been a subject of human interest for millennia. Poets, philosophers, prophets, and hermits have now been replaced by filmmakers, influencers, cryonicists, and evolutionary biologists in the search for the quintessence of life and death. Zoltan Istvan runs a cryonics laboratory and is running for president of the United States with the demand that immortality be included among fundamental human rights. In Russia, a mass festival dedicated to the cult of death is traditionally held. Dāvis Sīmanis' film essay reveals the twists and turns of man's age-old desire for eternal life. It uncovers the metaphorical and fetishistic representations of death and the mechanisms by which we come to terms with our own mortality.
Director Davis Simanis Jr.
Writer Uldis Tirons
Composer Michal Rataj
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Czechia
Runtime 1 hour 7 minutes
Production year 2025
Production Ego Media, Kuli Film
Also known as
Death of Death, Frankenšteins 2.0

Film rating

5.1
Rate 10 votes
5.1 IMDb
Place in the rating
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