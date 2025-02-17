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Time to the Target
6.8
Time to the Target
, 2025
Chas pidlotu
Latvia, Czechia, Ukraine / Documentary / 18+
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Time to the Target
time to the target trailer (2025)
time to the target trailer (2025)
Synopsis
While Ukraine is fighting, how does it affect the rear? For a year and a half, Vitaly Mansky has portrayed his hometown of Lviv, where everyone’s existence is shaped by the Russian missiles’ flight time to their targets.
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Director
Vitaly Mansky
Writer
Vitaly Mansky
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Latvia / Czechia / Ukraine
Runtime
2 hours 59 minutes
Production year
2025
World premiere
17 February 2025
Production
Braha Production Company, Hypermarket Film, Vertov
Also known as
Chas pidlotu, Time to the Target, Aeg sihtmärgini, Čas do zásahu, Подлётное время
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Film rating
6.8
Rate
10
votes
6.8
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Best Films of 2025
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