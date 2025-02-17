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Poster of Time to the Target
6.8
Time to the Target - time to the target trailer (2025)
Kinoafisha Films Time to the Target
6.8

Time to the Target

, 2025
Chas pidlotu
Latvia, Czechia, Ukraine / Documentary / 18+
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Poster of Time to the Target
6.8
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Time to the Target - time to the target trailer (2025)
Time to the Target  time to the target trailer (2025)

Synopsis

While Ukraine is fighting, how does it affect the rear? For a year and a half, Vitaly Mansky has portrayed his hometown of Lviv, where everyone’s existence is shaped by the Russian missiles’ flight time to their targets.
Director Vitaly Mansky
Writer Vitaly Mansky
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Latvia / Czechia / Ukraine
Runtime 2 hours 59 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 17 February 2025
Production Braha Production Company, Hypermarket Film, Vertov
Also known as
Chas pidlotu, Time to the Target, Aeg sihtmärgini, Čas do zásahu, Подлётное время

Film rating

6.8
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6.8 IMDb
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Film Trailers

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Time to the Target - time to the target trailer (2025)
Time to the Target Time to the target trailer (2025)
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