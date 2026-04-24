Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
8.1
Kinoafisha Films Licence
8.1

Licence

, 2026
Licence
India / Crime, Thriller
Going 0
Not going 0
8.1
Going 0
Not going 0

Synopsis

A fruit vendor, denied a gun licence due to his low status, stages a fake attack with his friends to get around the system. But as the investigation deepens, it reveals a darker, deeply personal motive tied to his past.

Cast

Yashpal Sharma
Sapna Choudhary
Rakhi Lohchab
Masoom Sharma
Nisha Sharma
Gori Nagori
Director Ranveer Chauhan, Ranjeet Chauhan
Writer Ranjeet Chauhan
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country India
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2026
World premiere 24 April 2026
Release date
24 April 2026 India
Production Shakuntalam Film Production
Also known as
Licence

Film rating

8.1
Rate 11 votes
8.2 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Project Hail Mary
Project Hail Mary
2026, USA, Sci-Fi, Thriller, Drama, Comedy, Adventure
The Drama
The Drama
2026, USA, Romantic, Comedy, Drama
Angels of War
Angels of War
2026, Russia, Drama, History, War
Kommersant
Kommersant
2026, Russia, Drama, Adaptation
Priklyucheniya zhyoltogo chemodanchika
Priklyucheniya zhyoltogo chemodanchika
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy, Adventure, Fantasy
Your Heart Will Be Broken
Your Heart Will Be Broken
2026, Russia, Romantic
Roditelskiy dom
Roditelskiy dom
2025, Belarus / Russia, Comedy, Family
Moya sobaka - kosmonavt
Moya sobaka - kosmonavt
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure, Comedy, Children's
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Domovyonok Kuzya 2
Domovyonok Kuzya 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family, Fantasy, Children's
Chernyy dvor v kino
Chernyy dvor v kino
2026, Kazakhstan / Kyrgyzstan, Crime, Drama
Super Mario Galaxy
Super Mario Galaxy
2026, Japan / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Family, Fantasy, Adaptation, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more