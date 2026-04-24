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Площадки
8.1
Kinoafisha
Films
Licence
8.1
Licence
, 2026
Licence
India / Crime, Thriller
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8.1
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Synopsis
A fruit vendor, denied a gun licence due to his low status, stages a fake attack with his friends to get around the system. But as the investigation deepens, it reveals a darker, deeply personal motive tied to his past.
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Cast
Yashpal Sharma
Sapna Choudhary
Rakhi Lohchab
Masoom Sharma
Nisha Sharma
Gori Nagori
Director
Ranveer Chauhan
,
Ranjeet Chauhan
Writer
Ranjeet Chauhan
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
India
Runtime
1 hour 30 minutes
Production year
2026
World premiere
24 April 2026
Release date
24 April 2026
India
Production
Shakuntalam Film Production
Also known as
Licence
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Film rating
8.1
Rate
11
votes
8.2
IMDb
Showtimes
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