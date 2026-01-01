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Poster of Marecek, Pass Me the Pen!
8.1
Kinoafisha Films Marecek, Pass Me the Pen!
8.1

Marecek, Pass Me the Pen!

, 1976
Marecku, podejte mi pero!
Czechoslovakia / Comedy / 18+
Poster of Marecek, Pass Me the Pen!
8.1

Synopsis

This comedy is about one average family. The father works as master in the factory and his son is studying on high school. One day father must start to visit the evening school. It's the same school as his son visiting. The lives both students are connecting together. The son must teach the math and physics his own father. The father getting to know, that the life of the students is not simple as he supposed.

Cast

Jiří Sovák
Míla Myslíková
Jiří Šmicer
Václav Lohniský
Iva Janžurová
Josef Kemr
Director Oldrich Lipský
Writer Ladislav Smoljak, Zdeněk Svěrák, Milos Broz
Composer Svatopluk Havelka
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Czechoslovakia
Runtime 1 hour 31 minutes
Production year 1976
World premiere 17 June 1976
Release date
6 October 2022 Czechia
8 October 1976 Czechoslovakia
11 November 1976 USA
Production Filmové studio Barrandov
Also known as
Marecku, podejte mi pero!, Marečku, podejte mi pero!, Fiacskám, én készültem!, Marecek, Pass Me the Pen!, Marecku, Pass Me the Pen!, Mareczku, podaj mi pióro!, Marek, reich mir die Feder!, Маречек, подайте ми писалка, Маречек, подайте мне ручку!

Film rating

8.1
Rate 10 votes
8.1 IMDb
Place in the rating
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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