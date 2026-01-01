Gena is a sweet and dedicated mother to her little son. One day, whilst shopping with him for a halloween mask, her son is accidently shot through the chest by a Japanese Gunman, trying to kill an opposing gang of bus operators. Gena notices that the gunman has a picture of a blue tiger on his chest. She is turned into an obsessed person and has an identical red tiger etched into her skin. She then tracks down the killer and plots his death. This leads her into the world of the Japanese Mafia
Blue Tiger, Błekitny tygrys, Blue Tiger: A Marca da Vingança, Blue Tiger: Desafiando a Yakuza, Blue tiger: Furia en la piel, Irezumi, Kék tigris, La marque du tueur, Sinine tiiger, Sous le signe du tigre, Tigre blu, Yakuzan tiikeri, Американский якудза 2, Блакитний тигр, Голубой тигр, Синiй тигр, Синий тигр, Синий тигр против якудзы, Якудза, 刺青 IREZUMI（1994）
Film rating
5.4
Rate10 votes
5.4IMDb
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.