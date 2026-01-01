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Poster of Blue Tiger
5.4
Kinoafisha Films Blue Tiger
5.4

Blue Tiger

, 1994
Blue Tiger
USA / Action, Crime, Thriller / 18+
Poster of Blue Tiger
5.4

Synopsis

Gena is a sweet and dedicated mother to her little son. One day, whilst shopping with him for a halloween mask, her son is accidently shot through the chest by a Japanese Gunman, trying to kill an opposing gang of bus operators. Gena notices that the gunman has a picture of a blue tiger on his chest. She is turned into an obsessed person and has an identical red tiger etched into her skin. She then tracks down the killer and plots his death. This leads her into the world of the Japanese Mafia

Cast

Virginia Madsen
Virginia Madsen
Tohru Nakamura
Ryo Ishibashi
Sal Lopez
Yuji Okumoto
Harry Dean Stanton
Harry Dean Stanton
Director Norberto Barba
Writer Joel Soisson, Takashige Ichise
Composer David Williams
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 28 minutes
Production year 1994
World premiere 3 April 1994
Release date
3 April 1994 Japan USA-R
Production First Look International, NEO Motion Pictures, Ozla Productions
Also known as
Blue Tiger, Błekitny tygrys, Blue Tiger: A Marca da Vingança, Blue Tiger: Desafiando a Yakuza, Blue tiger: Furia en la piel, Irezumi, Kék tigris, La marque du tueur, Sinine tiiger, Sous le signe du tigre, Tigre blu, Yakuzan tiikeri, Американский якудза 2, Блакитний тигр, Голубой тигр, Синiй тигр, Синий тигр, Синий тигр против якудзы, Якудза, 刺青 IREZUMI（1994）

Film rating

5.4
Rate 10 votes
5.4 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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