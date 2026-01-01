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Poster of Paradise Hotel
5.7
Kinoafisha Films Paradise Hotel
5.7

Paradise Hotel

, 1986
Hôtel du Paradis
France / Drama / 18+
Poster of Paradise Hotel
5.7

Synopsis

A diverse group of guests gather in a small hotel in Paris to contemplate the state of their lives in this pretentious drama. Joseph Goldman (Fernando Rey) is a washed-up Hollywood actor making a living in the dinner-theater circuit. Accompanied by his wife Sarah (Carole Regnier), Goldman meets Frederique (Berangere Bonvoisin), who is hiding from her former lover. French financier Arthur (Fabrice Luchini) hopes to get into the film industry and bends the ear of a British director (Michael Medwin). The talkative film has little action, and none of the characters evoke much interest or resolve their dilemma.

Cast

Carola Regnier
Fernando Rey
Artus de Penguern
Fabrice Luchini
Fabrice Luchini
Bérangère Bonvoisin
Gilberte Géniat
Director Jana Boková
Writer Jana Boková
Composer Rodolfo Mederos
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France
Runtime 1 hour 53 minutes
Production year 1986
World premiere 1 October 1986
Release date
13 February 2008 France
Budget 800,000 GBP
Production Channel Four Films, France 2 (FR2), London Cultural Trust Productions Ltd.
Also known as
Hôtel du Paradis, Hontalanok hotelje, 巴里ホテルの人々

Film rating

5.7
Rate 10 votes
5.7 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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