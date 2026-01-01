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Poster of Northern Soul: Still Burning
Northern Soul: Still Burning - northern soul: still burning | official uk theatrical trailer
Kinoafisha Films Northern Soul: Still Burning

Northern Soul: Still Burning

, 2026
Northern Soul: Still Burning
Documentary, Music
Trailers
Poster of Northern Soul: Still Burning
Northern Soul: Still Burning - northern soul: still burning | official uk theatrical trailer
Northern Soul: Still Burning  northern soul: still burning | official uk theatrical trailer

Synopsis

An exploration of the cultural phenomenon that is Northern Soul, charting how this movement has weaved and transformed itself musically and culturally through the decades. Northern Soul continues to re-invent itself more than any other music genre, remaining as vibrant and relevant today as when it first evolved. Features exclusive interviews with Richard Searling, Paul Mason, Elaine Constantine, Kev Roberts, Russ Winstanley, David Nathan, Wayne Hemingway, Dave Evison, Keith Gildart, Levanna McLean, Tony Blackburn and many, many more.

Cast

Tony Blackburn
Tony Palmer
Ian Levine
Elaine Constantine
Wayne Hemingway
Steve Jeffries
Director Alan Byron
Writer Alan Byron
Cast and Crew

Film details

Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2026
Budget 250,000 GBP
Production Screenbound Productions
Also known as
Northern Soul: Still Burning

Film rating

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Rate 0 vote

Film Trailers

All trailers
Northern Soul: Still Burning - northern soul: still burning | official uk theatrical trailer
Northern Soul: Still Burning Northern soul: still burning | official uk theatrical trailer
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