An exploration of the cultural phenomenon that is Northern Soul, charting how this movement has weaved and transformed itself musically and culturally through the decades. Northern Soul continues to re-invent itself more than any other music genre, remaining as vibrant and relevant today as when it first evolved. Features exclusive interviews with Richard Searling, Paul Mason, Elaine Constantine, Kev Roberts, Russ Winstanley, David Nathan, Wayne Hemingway, Dave Evison, Keith Gildart, Levanna McLean, Tony Blackburn and many, many more.