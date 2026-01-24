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Poster of Silenced
Kinoafisha Films Silenced

Silenced

, 2026
Silenced
Australia / Documentary
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Synopsis

After #MeToo broke the cultural silence on gender violence, international human rights lawyer Jennifer Robinson fights against the weaponization of defamation laws to silence survivors.

Cast

Amber Heard
Amber Heard
Brittany Higgins
Catalina Ruiz-Navarro
Sibongile Ndashe
Director Selina Miles
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Australia
Runtime 1 hour 37 minutes
Production year 2026
World premiere 24 January 2026
Release date
3 June 2026 Australia

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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