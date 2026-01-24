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Silenced
Silenced
, 2026
Silenced
Australia / Documentary
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Synopsis
After #MeToo broke the cultural silence on gender violence, international human rights lawyer Jennifer Robinson fights against the weaponization of defamation laws to silence survivors.
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Cast
Amber Heard
Brittany Higgins
Catalina Ruiz-Navarro
Sibongile Ndashe
Director
Selina Miles
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Australia
Runtime
1 hour 37 minutes
Production year
2026
World premiere
24 January 2026
Release date
3 June 2026
Australia
Film rating
0.0
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