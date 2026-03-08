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The Mystery Package
The Mystery Package
, 2026
The Mystery Package
Norway, Sweden, Denmark / Documentary, Adventure, Family
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Synopsis
A stranger-than-fiction-story, the core is a mysterious package that the Sandnes family from Valdal in Norway has been receiving every Christmas for the past two decades, with gifts for everyone.
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Cast
Magnus Stahl Jacobsen
Edle Jacobsen
Brage Jacobsen
Director
Silje Evensmo Jacobsen
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Norway / Sweden / Denmark
Runtime
0 minute
Production year
2026
World premiere
8 March 2026
Film rating
0.0
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