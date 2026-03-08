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Poster of The Mystery Package
Kinoafisha Films The Mystery Package

The Mystery Package

, 2026
The Mystery Package
Norway, Sweden, Denmark / Documentary, Adventure, Family
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Synopsis

A stranger-than-fiction-story, the core is a mysterious package that the Sandnes family from Valdal in Norway has been receiving every Christmas for the past two decades, with gifts for everyone.

Cast

Magnus Stahl Jacobsen
Edle Jacobsen
Brage Jacobsen
Director Silje Evensmo Jacobsen
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Norway / Sweden / Denmark
Runtime 0 minute
Production year 2026
World premiere 8 March 2026

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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