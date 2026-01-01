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Kinoafisha Films Almost with You

Almost with You

, 2026
Almost with You
Australia / Drama

Synopsis

Brendan Kelly is on the last leg of his Australian tour in Albany, WA. Trying to come to terms with the recent tragic loss of his brother, he navigates a new flame in local girl, Sarah, attempting to heal the past and embrace the future.

Cast

Chloe Hurst
Michael Sheehy
Declan O'Rourke
Stephen Pigram
Darren Gallagher
Mike Anthony Sheehy
Writer Adam Morris, Daniel Mulvihill
Composer Luca Bloom, Declan O'Rourke
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Australia
Runtime 1 hour 49 minutes
Production year 2026
Budget 1,000,000 AUD
Production Roaring Tribe, Acme Film Company
Also known as
Almost with You

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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