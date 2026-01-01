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Almost with You
Almost with You
, 2026
Almost with You
Australia / Drama
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Cast & Crew
Synopsis
Brendan Kelly is on the last leg of his Australian tour in Albany, WA. Trying to come to terms with the recent tragic loss of his brother, he navigates a new flame in local girl, Sarah, attempting to heal the past and embrace the future.
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Cast
Chloe Hurst
Michael Sheehy
Declan O'Rourke
Stephen Pigram
Darren Gallagher
Mike Anthony Sheehy
Writer
Adam Morris
,
Daniel Mulvihill
Composer
Luca Bloom
,
Declan O'Rourke
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Australia
Runtime
1 hour 49 minutes
Production year
2026
Budget
1,000,000 AUD
Production
Roaring Tribe, Acme Film Company
Also known as
Almost with You
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