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Sleeping Dog
Sleeping Dog
, 2026
Sleeping Dog
USA / Documentary
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Sleeping Dog
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Synopsis
Showcases Jeremy Corbell's path from mixed martial artist to UAP researcher at the center of the battle for disclosure of unidentified anomalous phenomena.
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Cast
Edgar D. Mitchell
Bob Lazar
Jeremy Kenyon Lockyer Corbell
John Lear
David Grusch
John B. Alexander
Director
Michael Lazovsky
Composer
Jeremy Katz
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Production year
2026
World premiere
15 May 2026
Release date
15 May 2026
USA
Production
MidnightBrew Productions
Also known as
Sleeping Dog
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