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Poster of Sleeping Dog
Sleeping Dog - trailer
Kinoafisha Films Sleeping Dog

Sleeping Dog

, 2026
Sleeping Dog
USA / Documentary
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Poster of Sleeping Dog
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Sleeping Dog - trailer
Sleeping Dog  trailer

Synopsis

Showcases Jeremy Corbell's path from mixed martial artist to UAP researcher at the center of the battle for disclosure of unidentified anomalous phenomena.

Cast

Edgar D. Mitchell
Bob Lazar
Jeremy Kenyon Lockyer Corbell
John Lear
David Grusch
John B. Alexander
Director Michael Lazovsky
Composer Jeremy Katz
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Production year 2026
World premiere 15 May 2026
Release date
15 May 2026 USA
Production MidnightBrew Productions
Also known as
Sleeping Dog

Film rating

0.0
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