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Poster of Scared to Death
4.5
Scared to Death - trailer
Kinoafisha Films Scared to Death
4.5

Scared to Death

, 2024
Scared to Death
USA / Comedy, Horror / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Scared to Death
4.5
Scared to Death - trailer
Scared to Death  trailer

Synopsis

Jasper, a young filmmaker, seizes a chance to direct when his crew attends a séance in a haunted children's shelter. Trapped inside, they're haunted by ghostly orphans and a sinister force.

Cast

Lin Shaye
Lin Shaye
Bill Moseley
Bill Moseley
Olivier Paris
Jade Chynoweth
Jade Chynoweth
Rae Dawn Chong
Lucinda Jenney
Director Paul Boyd
Writer Paul Boyd
Composer Misha Segal
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 38 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 11 August 2024
Release date
13 March 2026 USA NR
Worldwide Gross $35,925
Production Mirror Films, Bald Man Films, Convoke Media
Also known as
Scared to Death

Film rating

4.5
Rate 10 votes
4.5 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 

Film Trailers

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Scared to Death - trailer
Scared to Death Trailer
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