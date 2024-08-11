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Scared to Death
4.5
Scared to Death
, 2024
Scared to Death
USA / Comedy, Horror / 18+
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4.5
Scared to Death
trailer
trailer
Synopsis
Jasper, a young filmmaker, seizes a chance to direct when his crew attends a séance in a haunted children's shelter. Trapped inside, they're haunted by ghostly orphans and a sinister force.
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Cast
Lin Shaye
Bill Moseley
Olivier Paris
Jade Chynoweth
Rae Dawn Chong
Lucinda Jenney
Director
Paul Boyd
Writer
Paul Boyd
Composer
Misha Segal
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 38 minutes
Production year
2024
World premiere
11 August 2024
Release date
13 March 2026
USA
NR
Worldwide Gross
$35,925
Production
Mirror Films, Bald Man Films, Convoke Media
Also known as
Scared to Death
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Film rating
4.5
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10
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4.5
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