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5.6
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Fierce Cop
5.6
Fierce Cop
, 2022
Lie Tan
China / Thriller / 18+
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5.6
Fierce Cop
trailer
trailer
Synopsis
Zhang Da, a Chinese police detective in a Southeast Asian country is looking for his trafficked son. He meets a Chinese woman, who was trafficked as a child.
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Cast
Richie Jen
Chen Yao
Waise Lee
Kang Yu
Donny Ng
Director
Tai-Lee Chan
Writer
Tai-Lee Chan
,
Lik-Kei Tang
Composer
Ying-Wah Wong
,
Isaac Brenny
,
Ryan Thomas
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
China
Runtime
1 hour 27 minutes
Production year
2022
Online premiere
8 July 2022
World premiere
8 July 2022
Also known as
Lie Tan, Fierce Cop, Äge politseinik, 烈探
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Film rating
5.6
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10
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5.6
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