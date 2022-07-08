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Poster of Fierce Cop
5.6
Fierce Cop - trailer
Kinoafisha Films Fierce Cop
5.6

Fierce Cop

, 2022
Lie Tan
China / Thriller / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Fierce Cop
5.6
Fierce Cop - trailer
Fierce Cop  trailer

Synopsis

Zhang Da, a Chinese police detective in a Southeast Asian country is looking for his trafficked son. He meets a Chinese woman, who was trafficked as a child.

Cast

Richie Jen
Chen Yao
Waise Lee
Kang Yu
Donny Ng
Director Tai-Lee Chan
Writer Tai-Lee Chan, Lik-Kei Tang
Composer Ying-Wah Wong, Isaac Brenny, Ryan Thomas
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country China
Runtime 1 hour 27 minutes
Production year 2022
Online premiere 8 July 2022
World premiere 8 July 2022
Also known as
Lie Tan, Fierce Cop, Äge politseinik, 烈探

Film rating

5.6
Rate 10 votes
5.6 IMDb

Film Trailers

All trailers
Fierce Cop - trailer
Fierce Cop Trailer
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