Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Private
Private - trailer
Kinoafisha Films Private

Private

, 2025
പ്രൈവറ്റ്
India / Drama / 18+
Trailers
Going 0
Not going 0
Poster of Private
Going 0
Not going 0
Private - trailer
Private  trailer

Synopsis

When an old man and a teenager from different walks of life are brought together by chance, they form an unlikely connection that transforms them both in unexpected ways.

Cast

Indrans
Meenakshi
Annu Antony
Kiran Peethambaran
Kunhikkannan Cheruvathoor
Anjana Appukuttan
Director Deepak Deon
Composer Aswin Sathya
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country India
Runtime 2 hours 16 minutes
Production year 2025
Online premiere 21 November 2025
World premiere 1 August 2025
Release date
1 August 2025 India U/A 16+

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025 

Film Trailers

All trailers
Private - trailer
Private Trailer
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Project Hail Mary
Project Hail Mary
2026, USA, Sci-Fi, Thriller, Drama, Comedy, Adventure
The Drama
The Drama
2026, USA, Romantic, Comedy, Drama
Angels of War
Angels of War
2026, Russia, Drama, History, War
Kommersant
Kommersant
2026, Russia, Drama, Adaptation
Priklyucheniya zhyoltogo chemodanchika
Priklyucheniya zhyoltogo chemodanchika
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy, Adventure, Fantasy
Your Heart Will Be Broken
Your Heart Will Be Broken
2026, Russia, Romantic
Roditelskiy dom
Roditelskiy dom
2025, Belarus / Russia, Comedy, Family
Moya sobaka - kosmonavt
Moya sobaka - kosmonavt
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure, Comedy, Children's
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Domovyonok Kuzya 2
Domovyonok Kuzya 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family, Fantasy, Children's
Chernyy dvor v kino
Chernyy dvor v kino
2026, Kazakhstan / Kyrgyzstan, Crime, Drama
Super Mario Galaxy
Super Mario Galaxy
2026, Japan / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Family, Fantasy, Adaptation, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more