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, 2025
പ്രൈവറ്റ്
India / Drama / 18+
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Synopsis
When an old man and a teenager from different walks of life are brought together by chance, they form an unlikely connection that transforms them both in unexpected ways.
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Cast
Indrans
Meenakshi
Annu Antony
Kiran Peethambaran
Kunhikkannan Cheruvathoor
Anjana Appukuttan
Director
Deepak Deon
Composer
Aswin Sathya
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
India
Runtime
2 hours 16 minutes
Production year
2025
Online premiere
21 November 2025
World premiere
1 August 2025
Release date
1 August 2025
India
U/A 16+
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