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Poster of Chunhyang
7.1
Kinoafisha Films Chunhyang
7.1

Chunhyang

, 2000
Chunhyangdyun
South Korea / Drama, Musical, Romantic / 18+
Poster of Chunhyang
7.1

Synopsis

Once at a pagoda Mongryong Lee, a scion of a well-to-do family, meets Chunhyang, the young daughter of a courtesan and an aristocrat. Despite her low social standing she is smart and well-educated. The young people fall in love and think about marriage so that they could always be together. Mongryong is soon to go to the capital to take the state civil service exam. They part and in Chunhyang's life there appears the greedy and lustful Byun Hak-do, who tries to seduce her.

Cast

Hyo-jeong Lee
Jo Seung-woo
Jo Seung-woo
Kim Sung-nyeo
Hak-young Kim
Lee Hae-eun
Hong Kyeong-yeon
Director Im Kwon-taek
Writer Kim Myung-gon, Sang-hyun Cho, Hye-yun Kang
Composer Chong-gil Kim
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country South Korea
Runtime 2 hours 17 minutes
Production year 2000
World premiere 29 January 2000
Release date
15 August 2001 Belgium
22 November 2000 France
3 May 2001 Netherlands
29 January 2000 South Korea 12
Production CJ Entertainment, Mirae Asset Capital, Saehan Industries
Also known as
Chunhyangdyun, Chunhyang, Chunhyang története, Chunhyang: Amor Proibido, Chunhyangdyeon, Das Lied der treuen Chunhyang, La historia de Chunhyang, Le chant de la fidèle Chunhyang, Сказание о Чун Хян, 春香伝, 春香传, 春香傳

Film rating

7.1
Rate 10 votes
7.1 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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