Once at a pagoda Mongryong Lee, a scion of a well-to-do family, meets Chunhyang, the young daughter of a courtesan and an aristocrat. Despite her low social standing she is smart and well-educated. The young people fall in love and think about marriage so that they could always be together. Mongryong is soon to go to the capital to take the state civil service exam. They part and in Chunhyang's life there appears the greedy and lustful Byun Hak-do, who tries to seduce her.
Chunhyangdyun, Chunhyang, Chunhyang története, Chunhyang: Amor Proibido, Chunhyangdyeon, Das Lied der treuen Chunhyang, La historia de Chunhyang, Le chant de la fidèle Chunhyang, Сказание о Чун Хян, 春香伝, 春香传, 春香傳
Film rating
7.1
Rate10 votes
7.1IMDb
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.