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Poster of Water Can Go Anywhere
Kinoafisha Films Water Can Go Anywhere

Water Can Go Anywhere

, 2025
去看大海
China / Drama, Romantic / 18+
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Synopsis

The young He San, unable to bear the depression of his father's death, comes to a factory in Shenzhen alone and blends into the crowd of migrant workers from the south. He peeks into a vast secret jungle between love and desire.

Cast

Pengyuan Shi
Liang Jingdong
Director Fang Liang
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country China
Runtime 2 hours 1 minute
Production year 2025
World premiere 19 June 2025
Also known as
Qù kàn dàhǎi, Go to See The Sea, The Skin of Love

Film rating

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