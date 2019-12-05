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Poster of Killer Raccoons 2: Dark Christmas in the Dark
4.3
Killer Raccoons 2: Dark Christmas in the Dark - Official trailer 2
Kinoafisha Films Killer Raccoons 2: Dark Christmas in the Dark
4.3

Killer Raccoons 2: Dark Christmas in the Dark

, 2020
Killer Raccoons 2
USA / Comedy / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Killer Raccoons 2: Dark Christmas in the Dark
4.3
Killer Raccoons 2: Dark Christmas in the Dark - Official trailer 2
Killer Raccoons 2: Dark Christmas in the Dark  Official trailer 2

Synopsis

On a snowy Christmas Eve, former mild-mannered college student Casey Smallwood is released from prison after serving 10 years for underage drinking. Eager to get out of town, he hops on the express train to Washington, D.C., but after the holiday express takes off into the winter wilderness, it’s hijacked by an angry gang of domestic terrorists and highly-intelligent, government-trained raccoons! Not one to back down from a raccoon fight, Casey joins forces with a porter on the train to fight the terrorists, help bring down a top secret, raccoon-controlled, military laser satellite and show those raccoons who’s in charge!

Cast

Yang Miller
Ty Small Wood
Mitch Rose
Rusnico Canonigo Jr.
Kasey Cooper
Arron Kinser
James Adomian
James Adomian
Ron Jeremy
Alex Hooper
Ron Lynch
General Negligence
Tom Lyons
The Secretary of Defense
James Myers
Jones
Zach Riedmaier
Dr. Billington
Director Travis Irvine
Writer Travis Irvine
Composer Bob Dawson
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 36 minutes
Production year 2020
Online premiere 1 August 2020
World premiere 5 December 2019
Budget $50,000
Worldwide Gross $67,500
Production Overbites Pictures, Studio Vista
Also known as
Killer Raccoons 2, Killer Raccoons 2: Dark Christmas in the Dark, Guaxinins Assassinos: Armados Até Os Dentes, Killer Raccoons! 2! Dark Christmas in the Dark!, Mapaches asesinos: Armados hasta los dientes

Film rating

4.3
Rate 10 votes
4.3 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 20 April 2026

Film Trailers

All trailers
Killer Raccoons 2: Dark Christmas in the Dark - Official trailer 2
Killer Raccoons 2: Dark Christmas in the Dark Official trailer 2
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Frequently asked questions about the film “Killer Raccoons 2: Dark Christmas in the Dark”

When is the premiere of the film “Killer Raccoons 2: Dark Christmas in the Dark”?

The world premiere of the film “Killer Raccoons 2: Dark Christmas in the Dark” was on 5 December 2019.

What is the rating of the film “Killer Raccoons 2: Dark Christmas in the Dark”?

The film “Killer Raccoons 2: Dark Christmas in the Dark” is rated 4.3/10 on Kinoafisha (10 votes) and 4.3/10 on IMDb.

How long is the film “Killer Raccoons 2: Dark Christmas in the Dark”?

The runtime of the film “Killer Raccoons 2: Dark Christmas in the Dark” is 1 hour 36 minutes.

Who directed the film “Killer Raccoons 2: Dark Christmas in the Dark”?

The film “Killer Raccoons 2: Dark Christmas in the Dark” was directed by Travis Irvine.

What is the budget of the film “Killer Raccoons 2: Dark Christmas in the Dark”?

The budget of the film “Killer Raccoons 2: Dark Christmas in the Dark” is $50,000.

How much did the film “Killer Raccoons 2: Dark Christmas in the Dark” gross?

The film “Killer Raccoons 2: Dark Christmas in the Dark” grossed $67,500 worldwide.

Who composed the music for the film “Killer Raccoons 2: Dark Christmas in the Dark”?

The music for the film “Killer Raccoons 2: Dark Christmas in the Dark” was composed by Bob Dawson.

Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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