Frequently asked questions about the film “Killer Raccoons 2: Dark Christmas in the Dark”
When is the premiere of the film “Killer Raccoons 2: Dark Christmas in the Dark”?
The world premiere of the film “Killer Raccoons 2: Dark Christmas in the Dark” was on 5 December 2019.
What is the rating of the film “Killer Raccoons 2: Dark Christmas in the Dark”?
The film “Killer Raccoons 2: Dark Christmas in the Dark” is rated 4.3/10 on Kinoafisha (10 votes) and 4.3/10 on IMDb.
How long is the film “Killer Raccoons 2: Dark Christmas in the Dark”?
The runtime of the film “Killer Raccoons 2: Dark Christmas in the Dark” is 1 hour 36 minutes.
Who directed the film “Killer Raccoons 2: Dark Christmas in the Dark”?
The film “Killer Raccoons 2: Dark Christmas in the Dark” was directed by Travis Irvine.
What is the budget of the film “Killer Raccoons 2: Dark Christmas in the Dark”?
The budget of the film “Killer Raccoons 2: Dark Christmas in the Dark” is $50,000.
How much did the film “Killer Raccoons 2: Dark Christmas in the Dark” gross?
The film “Killer Raccoons 2: Dark Christmas in the Dark” grossed $67,500 worldwide.
Who composed the music for the film “Killer Raccoons 2: Dark Christmas in the Dark”?
The music for the film “Killer Raccoons 2: Dark Christmas in the Dark” was composed by Bob Dawson.