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Poster of Farming on the Edge
Kinoafisha Films Farming on the Edge

Farming on the Edge

, 2025
Farming on the Edge
Documentary, Short / 18+
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Synopsis

Living at a higher altitude creates a harsh environment for Paul Johnson to farm in, but that doesn't stop him from doing everything in his power to protect the wildlife that lives there, even if it has a significant impact on his own life.

Cast

Paul Johnson
Director Matthew Wood
Cast and Crew

Film details

Runtime 22 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 9 November 2025
Budget 10,447 GBP
Production Film on the Brain
Also known as
Farming on the Edge

Film rating

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