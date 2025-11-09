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Farming on the Edge
Farming on the Edge
, 2025
Farming on the Edge
Documentary, Short / 18+
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Synopsis
Living at a higher altitude creates a harsh environment for Paul Johnson to farm in, but that doesn't stop him from doing everything in his power to protect the wildlife that lives there, even if it has a significant impact on his own life.
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Cast
Paul Johnson
Director
Matthew Wood
Cast and Crew
Film details
Runtime
22 minutes
Production year
2025
World premiere
9 November 2025
Budget
10,447 GBP
Production
Film on the Brain
Also known as
Farming on the Edge
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