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Poster of ThimmarajuPalli TV
6.3
Kinoafisha Films ThimmarajuPalli TV
6.3

ThimmarajuPalli TV

, 2026
Thimmarajupalli TV
India / Comedy, Drama, Detective
Poster of ThimmarajuPalli TV
6.3

Cast

Anshuman
Chittibabu
Veda Jallandar
Herione
Swathi Karimireddy
Latheesh Keelapattu
Pradeep Kotte
Rajashri Madaka
K.L. Madan
Karishma Nellore
T V Raman
Sai Tej
Hero
Sathyanarayana Vaddadhi
Director V. Muniraju
Writer V. Muniraju
Composer Vamsikanth Rekhana
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country India
Runtime 2 hours 2 minutes
Production year 2026
Worldwide Gross $3,897
Production Sumaira Studios, KA Productions
Also known as
Thimmarajupalli TV

Film rating

6.3
Rate 13 votes
4.6 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 17 April 2026
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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