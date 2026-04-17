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6.3
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ThimmarajuPalli TV
6.3
ThimmarajuPalli TV
, 2026
Thimmarajupalli TV
India / Comedy, Drama, Detective
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
6.3
Cast
Anshuman
Chittibabu
Veda Jallandar
Herione
Swathi Karimireddy
Latheesh Keelapattu
Pradeep Kotte
Rajashri Madaka
K.L. Madan
Karishma Nellore
T V Raman
Sai Tej
Hero
Sathyanarayana Vaddadhi
Director
V. Muniraju
Writer
V. Muniraju
Composer
Vamsikanth Rekhana
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
India
Runtime
2 hours 2 minutes
Production year
2026
Worldwide Gross
$3,897
Production
Sumaira Studios, KA Productions
Also known as
Thimmarajupalli TV
More
Film rating
6.3
Rate
13
votes
4.6
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Updated 17 April 2026
Showtimes
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