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Poster of A Long Way Home
Kinoafisha Films A Long Way Home

A Long Way Home

, 2025
Lao tu gui chao
China / Documentary / 18+
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Synopsis

PAN Zhaode, a rural youth living in the upper and middle reaches of the Yangtze River, immerses himself in the work at a local distillery with enthusiasm and hope. Balancing family and work is the greatest challenge he currently faces. He travels daily between the factory and his home while also frequently visiting mental hospitals and clinics. His aging elderly father, his memory loss-afflicted mother, his wife who has left him, and his two young daughters form the reality he must confront. The cracks in personal destiny and the growing pains of social development intertwine. How will this ordinary rural youth face his limitations and adapt to the changes in his external environment?

Cast

Yuanqun Li
Zhaode Pan
Shiquan Tao
Director Zheng Xusong, Xusong Zheng
Writer Xusong Zheng
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country China
Runtime 1 hour 32 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 17 April 2026
Also known as
Lao tu gui chao, A Long Way Home, Долгий путь домой, 劳途归巢

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