PAN Zhaode, a rural youth living in the upper and middle reaches of the Yangtze River, immerses himself in the work at a local distillery with enthusiasm and hope. Balancing family and work is the greatest challenge he currently faces. He travels daily between the factory and his home while also frequently visiting mental hospitals and clinics. His aging elderly father, his memory loss-afflicted mother, his wife who has left him, and his two young daughters form the reality he must confront. The cracks in personal destiny and the growing pains of social development intertwine. How will this ordinary rural youth face his limitations and adapt to the changes in his external environment?

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