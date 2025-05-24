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Poster of Girl Climber
7.4
Girl Climber - trailer
Kinoafisha Films Girl Climber
7.4

Girl Climber

, 2025
Girl Climber
USA / Documentary, Sport
Trailers
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Poster of Girl Climber
7.4
Going 1
Not going 0
Girl Climber - trailer
Girl Climber  trailer

Synopsis

Professional climber Emily Harrington has summited Everest, 8000-meter peaks, and dominated the competition circuit but, her greatest challenge extends beyond the physical. To cement her legacy in the male dominated world of elite rock climbing, she sets her sights on a career-defining 24-hour ascent of Yosemite’s El Capitan. Caught between the pursuit of personal ambition and the ticking biological clock of life, a near-fatal fall forces Emily to reckon with what she’s willing to risk. Equal parts gripping survival story and intimate portrait, Girl Climber isn’t just about breaking records, it’s about breaking barriers. Amongst Yosemite’s legendary boy’s club, Emily isn’t proving she is the best *Girl Climber-- she's proving she is one of the best. Period.

Cast

Emily Harrington
Adrian Ballinger
Alex Honnold
Sanni McCandless
Cedar Wright
Lynn Hill
Director Jon Glassberg
Composer Mark Crawford
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 23 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 24 May 2025
Release date
25 June 2026 Russia Русский репортаж
13 March 2026 Finland
Worldwide Gross $1,880
Production Red Bull Studios, Louder than eleven, Tyler Young Films
Also known as
Girl Climber, Girl Climber : Sans limite

Film rating

7.4
Rate 10 votes
7.4 IMDb
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Best Films of 2025 

Film Trailers

All trailers
Girl Climber - trailer
Girl Climber Trailer
Girl Climber - trailer in russian
Girl Climber Trailer in russian
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