What happens when the boundaries between the observer and the subject are obliterated? When love appears not as a polished image, but in the guise of a homeless, drunk, and wounded person whom the world has turned its back on? This is a story about love that refuses to acknowledge the "social gutter". It is about equality that cannot be imposed, but can be experienced. In this film, reality rewrites the script. What was intended as a documentary about volunteers helping the homeless suddenly transforms into a chronicle of an impossible love affair. The film producer falls in love with the protagonist – a homeless man named Edik. The camera captures not only the social drama but an inner revolution which comes at a price. The struggle with addiction, rejection, the lure of the streets, and the fear of being authentic. Yet, against all odds, in this struggle we discern a radical act of recognizing humanity in someone who is usually overlooked.

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