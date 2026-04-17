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Poster of Mashenka
Kinoafisha Films Mashenka

Mashenka

, 2026
Машенька
Russia / Documentary
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Synopsis

What happens when the boundaries between the observer and the subject are obliterated? When love appears not as a polished image, but in the guise of a homeless, drunk, and wounded person whom the world has turned its back on? This is a story about love that refuses to acknowledge the "social gutter". It is about equality that cannot be imposed, but can be experienced. In this film, reality rewrites the script. What was intended as a documentary about volunteers helping the homeless suddenly transforms into a chronicle of an impossible love affair. The film producer falls in love with the protagonist – a homeless man named Edik. The camera captures not only the social drama but an inner revolution which comes at a price. The struggle with addiction, rejection, the lure of the streets, and the fear of being authentic. Yet, against all odds, in this struggle we discern a radical act of recognizing humanity in someone who is usually overlooked.
Director Valeriya Gay Germanika
Writer Valeriya Gay Germanika
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 19 minutes
Production year 2026
World premiere 17 April 2026

Film rating

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Best Russian Films 
Updated 16 April 2026
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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