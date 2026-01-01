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Goodbye Breasts!
Goodbye Breasts!
, 2025
Goodbye Breasts!
Great Britain / Documentary / 18+
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Synopsis
After a double mastectomy, a filmmaker embarks on a creative journey of self-recovery-crafting a huge inflatable breast, creating a post-op dance, and throwing a party, as she learns to embrace her new body and find joy in survivo...
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Director
Joanna Callaghan
Writer
Joanna Callaghan
Composer
Peter Coyte
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Great Britain
Runtime
1 hour 9 minutes
Production year
2025
Budget
180,000 GBP
Production
Heraclitus Pictures
Also known as
Goodbye Breasts!
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